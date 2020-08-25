Jean Margaret Banks Jarman passed away Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020.
Jean, 81, was born Nov. 3, 1938, in Sandhurst, England. This is where she lived until meeting her husband and true love, Ed T. Jarman. They met 64 years ago at a cafe while Ed was stationed in England, serving in the U.S. Air Force.
Jean left her dental office job to marry Ed. After their two children were born, it was time to relocate back to the United States, Jean leaving behind all her family and friends. Once in the U.S., Jean joined the military English wives club while being a homemaker and raising two children.
Jean loved the outdoors, from weekend family camping trips to going fishing for the day.
There were many moves while living the military life, including being stationed back in England one more time. After 20 years of moving from base to base, the family retired in Bolivar.
The next phase of Jean’s life was living in the country helping raise cows and calves. She was a huge animal lover and avid bird watcher and feeder. Jean knew all the different wild birds, when they would arrive and what to feed them. There are bird feeders and bird baths all over her yard. She had a lovely garden and many beautiful flower beds.
There were several beloved pets over the years, dogs, cats and even some of the cows. Any animal lucky enough to come to Jean’s home became one of the family.
Now came grandkids and Jean’s volunteer career at the CMH Gift Shop for over 20 years. As much as Jean loved being a mother, being a grandma was even better and she was great at it, kids to spoil and send home.
She hosted all the holiday dinners and birthdays as cooking was another of her favorite things to do. “Shepherd's Pie,” “Toad ‘n the Hole” and “Jam Tarts” were just a few of the family favorites.
Jean always put family and friends first. She loved to help others and never met a stranger. This served her well while working at the CMH Gift Shop. Everyone remembered the sweet little (5-foot tall) British woman on Fridays. Her British accent was always a hit everywhere she went.
Another hobby for Jean was knitting. She knitted sweaters, hats, scarves and mittens. Her favorite was the tiny stocking caps for the newborns of family, friends and in the CMH nursery.
She lived a full loved life and already is dearly missed.
Jean is survived by her husband, Ed T. Jarman, together 64 years; son Eddie A. Jarman and wife Judy; daughter Caroline A. Jarman; grandsons Tom Jarman and wife Jessica, Alex Jarman and wife Taylor; and seven great-grandchildren, Maddalyn Ean, Melonie, Emma, Aspyn, Natalie and Eddie Lee.
She was preceded in death by grandson Eddie Jarman Jr.
In England, she is survived by niece Jean Anne Spong and husband Graham; two great-nephews, Scott Spong and wife Sarah-Jane and Carol Spong; two great-nieces, Diana Banks and Suzanna Banks; and four great-great-nieces, Ellouise, Scarlet, Emily and Libby.
She was preceded in death by her father, George Frampton Banks, sister Maureen Banks and niece Evelyn Banks.
Visitation will be from 6 p.m to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 28, at Butler Funeral Home, Bolivar.
