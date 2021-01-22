Jeffry William Owens, 60 years old, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, at Cox South in Springfield. He was the husband of Anita Elaine Day Owens. They shared 35 years of marriage.
Jeff was born in St. Joseph on June 10, 1960, to William R. Owens and Constance Ann Owens. He attended Lafayette High School and Missouri Western University, where he studied percussion.
He joined the Army and obtained the rank of E-2. He enjoyed music, playing the drums, shooting guns and watching “The Andy Griffith Show.” He had a witty and sarcastic nature about him, and he never met a stranger in his life. Jeff didn’t just play the drums; he rocked them and he considered himself a rock star, and so did his family.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Coni Owens, and his granddaughter Madelynn Fournier. Jeff is survived by Elaine Owens, Tabatha and Nick Griffith, Ian Owens, Chad Schmidt, Abby and Dallas Fournier; his grandchildren Brooklyn, Madison and Ryan Griffith, Grant Lee Fournier; brother John and sisters Nancy and Joyce; father Bill Owens; and a host of nieces, nephews and good friends David Schenk, James Johnson, Gregg Brown and Jim Newell.
Services were Friday, Jan. 22, at Butler Funeral Home, Bolivar.
