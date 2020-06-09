Jesse Lon Phillips Jr., 75, of Bolivar passed away Friday, June 5, 2020, at his home in Bolivar.
Jesse was born on Dec. 16, 1944, to Jesse and Mildred Jenkins Phillips.
From early in life, Jesse loved being outdoors, especially when he was spending time on the farm with his cattle. Jesse also loved hunting and could talk for hours about the glory days of coon hunting.
At 22 years old, Jesse enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and served his nation honorably in Vietnam in a construction battalion.
Upon returning, he began working at Lily-Tulip Cup Corporation in Springfield, retiring from that job.
Jesse was a man who took joy from life’s simple pleasures. Whether playing with his grandkids or being outdoors enjoying God’s creation, he drew everything he could from everyday things. His spirit will be truly missed.
Jesse is survived by his two children, Doug Phillips and wife Keisha, and Lisa Bradley, as well as his grandchildren, Randall, Brittni Dawn, Brittnie Nicole, Dylan and Jesse. He is also survived by nine great-grandchildren, with another on the way.
Visitation for Jesse Phillips was 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, June 9, at Butler Funeral Home in Bolivar. Services will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 10, at the funeral home. Graveside services will be at Enon Cemetery.
Memorial contributions for Jesse Phillips can be made to the Bolivar Special Olympics.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.