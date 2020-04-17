Mrs. Joanne Stevens, age 82, of Bolivar passed away in her home under her husband’s care after a long illness with heart and Parkinson’s diseases.
She was born Sept. 26, 1937, in Ruthven, Iowa, to Harold and Hazel Michael Lowman.
She was united in marriage to Ronald Eugene Stevens on June 10, 1956, in the Little Brown Church in the Vale, Nashua, Iowa. Joanne always worked side by side with Ron in their different business ventures
Joanne loved the Lord. She is a previous member of the FirstBaptist Church in Buffalo, where she served as the president of the women’s organization. She was presently a member of the First Baptist Church in Bolivar.
She was a former member and past president of the Tops Weight Watchers Club in Halfway and was chosen queen in the year 2007, after losing 40 pounds.
Joanne loved people. She was kind and always thought of others rather than herself. She always had a smile for everybody, no matter whom or what they were. She will be missed by anybody that ever knew her.
Her husband, Ron, will never get over the loss of her. She is in Heaven now!
Joanne was a wonderful wife and mother for 63 years. She saw to it that the kids had what they needed.
She was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, Gloal, Gene and Sam Lowman.
Joanne is survived by her husband of 63 years, Ronald, of the home; three children, Julie Henderson of Park Rapids, Minnesota, Anthony Stevens of Hollister and Anne Stevens of Manteca, California; five grandchildren, Mitch Stevens of Missouri, Sarah Filippello of Minnesota, Joe Henderson of Minnesota, Brian Henderson of Minnesota and Kelsey Stevens of Wisconsin; 10 great-grandchildren, Courtney Henderson, Luke Henderson, Ethan Filippello, Caleb Filippello, Grant Filippello, Nathan Henderson, Isaac Henderson, Bruce Henderson, Nolan Henderson and Katelyn Henderson; three brothers, David Lowman of Nebraska, Keith Lowman of Iowa and Boom Lowman of Iowa; and two sisters, Jeanine Burt of Iowa and Jane Stevens of Iowa, as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
According to Joanne’s wishes, her body will be cremated and laid to rest at a later date. Online condolences may be made at greenlawnfuneralhome.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Pitts Chapel, Bolivar.
