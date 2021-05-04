Kathleen Crain, 98, a 74-year resident of Ventura, California, passed away on Wednesday, April 28, 2021, at her home, surrounded by her loved ones.
She was born Feb. 27, 1923, in Morrisville. She was the third of four children born to Roy and Eunice Gould. She attended school in Morrisville and graduated from Marion C. Early High School in 1941.
After high school, she attended Springfield College Of Commerce. During World War II, she worked for the War Department as a secretary in Washington, D.C.
Kathleen was married to Owen Crain on Dec. 22, 1946, in Morrisville. They moved to Ventura, California in 1947.
Kathleen had been an active member of Coastline Bible Church (First Baptist) for almost 70 years. She taught vacation Bible school, preschoolers Sunday school and volunteered in the church office. Kathleen was also a Girl Scout leader and a wonderful supporter of her daughters as they were growing up.
She enjoyed cooking. Her fruit pies and homemade rolls were infamous in her family. She also enjoyed traveling with Owen after retirement. Her greatest joy was being with family and good friends. Kathleen enjoyed being outside and liked hanging the clothes on the clothesline to dry, but did not like ironing. She would gather rhubarb and boysenberries from the backyard for pies and cobblers.
Kathleen is survived by her daughters, Deborah (Michael) Costello and Barbara Crain; grandchildren Kathleen (Lyndon) Leonard and Keith Costello; great-grandchildren Kendra and Isabel Leonard; numerous nieces and nephews.
She shared her love of God with others by her thankfulness, kindness, humor, joy and unconditional love.
The family would like to thank the many caregivers and nurses from Assisted Healthcare and Hospice for their wonderful care over the last several years. We would especially like to thank Natasha, our hospice nurse, and our caregivers Latisha, Marie and Patty for their wonderful care in her final months.
A service to honor Kathleen will be at 11 a.m. Friday, May 7, at Coastline Bible Church, 426 South Mills Road, Ventura, California, with Pastor Neal Benson officiating. Masks will be required per state COVID-19 regulations.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Coastline Bible Church Special Projects.
"This is the day the Lord has made, let us rejoice and be glad in it."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.