Feb. 27, 1938-June 19, 2020
Keith Allen Smith, 82, of Bolivar passed away Friday, June 19, 2020, after a short illness.
He was born Feb. 27, 1938, to Clarence and Velma Doke Smith.
He was saved at an early age at Rose Hill Baptist Church. Keith graduated from Marion C. Early High School in 1957.
Keith was in the Army Reserves National Guard.
He worked at Colonial Bakery in Springfield and at Springfield Regional Stockyards.
He was united in marriage to Delcie Shough on Nov. 16, 1962. They had two daughters.
In 1964, Keith and Delcie purchased Shough Furniture from her parents, T. S. and Artie Shough, which they ran for 41 years before retiring and selling it to their daughter Melinda and her husband, Kevin.
Keith rode bulls, bareback broncs, fought bulls, clowned in the rodeos and calf-roped. Later, he started team roping and continued to compete until he was 80.
He ran feeder cattle for years, then later started a good-sized cow/calf operation. He loved being out in the field looking at his cattle.
Keith was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Bob and Clyde Smith.
Keith is survived by his wife and two daughters, Melinda and husband Kevin Fulks, Morrisville, and Marcie Loraine Guritzky, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; his five grandchildren, Grant and Cheyenne Fulks, Seth, Simon and Soloman Guritzky; a sister, Viola McHaffie; and many nieces and nephews.
Services are at 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 24, at Pitts Chapel. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery, Bolivar.
Online condolences can be made at greenlawnfuneralhome.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Pitts Chapel, Bolivar.
