Mr. Kirtis Kuhn, age 82, of Dunnegan passed away Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, in his home.
He was born July 28, 1937, in Rector, West Virginia, to Kirtis Newcomb and Lula Mae (Barker) Kuhn.
He is a U.S. Marine Corp Vietnam veteran.
He was united in marriage to Vickie Joy Kelley on May 21, 1970. He was a member of the Bolivar American Legion, the N.R.A. and First Baptist of Fair Play.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his son Gordon Wayne Kuhn, eight brothers and one sister.
Kirtis is survived by his wife of 49 years, Vickie; son Christopher Kuhn (Holly) and granddaughters Faith and Hope; daughter Jennifer Rafferty and granddaughter Kristin; daughter in-law Lori Kuhn and granddaughters Mikayla and Maddison; son Edward Kuhn; daughter Vivian Hatfield; son Robert Kuhn; a brother Darrel Kuhn (Carol); and a host of other beloved grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 2, at Pitts Chapel. Burial will follow at Shady Grove Cemetery, Aldrich. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 2, in the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at greenlawnfuneralhome.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Pitts Chapel, Bolivar.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.