The love of my life was born May 8, 1954, and passed away Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019.
He leaves behind to celebrate his life his wife, Ellen; daughter Katie, son Josh and stepsons Dustin (Amy) and Brent (Gretchen); grandchildren Josh, Noelle, Logan, Ryan, Conlan, Lauren Downey, Lauren Leizer, Hayden, Peyton, Alyvia; brothers GW Taylor and Drex Salazar (Patty); and sister Debra Fite (Bob).
