The Polk County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing Bolivar man.
According to Sheriff Danny Morrison, deputies are again looking for Roy Adam Albin, 71, who’s missing from his home in the 2200 block of East Aldrich Road, Bolivar.
He was last seen around 7 a.m. this morning, Friday, May 15. Morrison said Albin is headed toward an "unknown destination at this time."
"Family noticed he hadn't returned at 2 p.m.," Morrison said.
He said Albin is 5-feet-11-inches tall, weighs 165 pounds and has thinning gray hair and hazel eyes. He also has a gray beard.
Albin was last seen wearing a camouflage baseball cap, a blue button-up shirt, blue jeans and work boots, Morrison said.
Morrison said Albin's vehicle was still parked in his driveway when deputies arrived on scene this evening after he was reported missing.
"We thoroughly searched the property along with the family and made no contact," Morrison said. "We are still checking the area."
According to previous coverage, Albin suffers from a heart condition and mood disorder.
Albin also went missing last month and was located in Camden County by law enforcement.
According to previous coverage, he went missing a pair of times in October 2019 and was found later in other states — once in Oklahoma and once in Mississippi.
Anyone with information related to Albin should immediately call 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Polk County Sheriff's Office at 777-3911.
