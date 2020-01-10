Leona M. Kirk Salsman, 93, of Springdale, Arkansas, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, in Springdale, Arkansas.
She had been a resident of Northwest Arkansas since 2002.
Leona was born in Walnut Grove on March 14, 1926, to Claude Henry Kirk and Edna Jane Duncan Kirk.
She spent most of her life in Bucklin, Kansas, Abilene, Texas, and Springdale, Arkansas.
Leona was an avid gardener an excellent cook and seamstress. One of her most enjoyable jobs was being a school cook in Kansas.
She is a two-time cancer survivor and a high-energy lady who crocheted dozens of rugs made from newspaper sacks and shopping bags. She also made at least 20 sequin calendars per year for family and friends.
She was featured in the Democrat Gazette showing some of the many rugs she had made.
She was also one of the first Wow Women honored at Cross Church in Springdale for her volunteer work in washing the baptism robes on a weekly basis.
Most of all, her greatest delight was in serving others and she was an ideal wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Leona was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, Dean Salsman. The two were married on March 24, 1945, in Halfway. She was also preceded by her parents, Claude and Edna Kirk, and her siblings Allen Kirk, Loren Kirk, Lois Cornelius and Irene Bridges.
Leona is survived by her children, Velma Shaffer of Springdale, Arkansas, Elbert Salsman of Lincoln, Kansas, Marvin Salsman of Carlisle, Pennsylvania, and Dr. Norma Fujikawa of Bentonville, Arkansas. She is also survived by her eight grandchildren, Kent Shaffer, Brandon Shaffer, Ryan Salsman, Justin Salsman, Clayton Salsman, Kenet Salsman, Isaac Fujikawa and Sarah Fujikawa-Desavado, as well as 12 great-grandchildren and several great-great-grandchildren.
Family visitation for Leona Salsman will be at 1:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 13, at Butler Funeral Home. Graveside services will follow at 2:30 in Greenwood Cemetery in Bolivar. Pastor Brandon Shaffer will officiate.
Memorial contributions can be made in Leona’s honor to the Saving Grace Ministry NWA at 1229 West Poplar, Rogers, AR 72756, or to the Circle of Life Care Facility at 901 Jones Road, Springdale, AR 72762.
