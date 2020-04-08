Local businesses navigate pandemic

All of the BH-FP's coverage of the new coronavirus is being provided for free to our readers. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing at BolivarMoNews.com/subscribe.
Springfield Ave Cafe’s Agim Zendeli says he misses his regulars.
“There are couples that will come here two or three times a day sometimes,” Zendeli says, standing in the empty dining area of the Bolivar restaurant. “It’s going to be a while before we get to see them again.”
At 11:30 a.m. tables would normally be full, with diners finishing up late breakfasts or settling in for an early lunch.
Concerns with the spread of COVID-19 and state orders limiting groups to 10 people or fewer, 6 feet apart, however, prompted the restaurant to close its doors to all but pickup and delivery orders.
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson’s Friday, April 3, stay-at-home order has added further restrictions on some businesses. Zendeli says the restaurant was already running on fewer staff than those limited by the order.
He says the restaurant hasn’t been able to give employees all the shifts they want, which he knows hurts.
“It’s hard not operating a restaurant,” he says. “We used to be bustling and busy, and we’re limited in what we can give our employees to do.”
For Zendeli, who has been in the restaurant business for more than 30 years, the situation is unprecedented.
“The restaurant industry is hurting,” he says.
These are weird times, Bolivar Area Chamber of Commerce office manager Britta Winfrey says.
“Overall, some chamber members are feeling the impact, definitely,” Winfrey says. “Some decided to close early in this ordeal, some tried to adjust their business practices and then ended up closing, and we have a number that have successfully adjusted their practices and are still open.”
Some restaurants are now doing carryout and delivery, and some retail businesses are even live streaming sales on Facebook, she says.
Winfrey says the chamber has increased the amount of information it's sharing with the community, including important points about the federal government’s CARES small businesses loan act.
It’s important to act sooner rather than later to apply for benefits, she says.
“We’ve also started sharing adjusted business practices from both chamber members and non-members,” she says. “Having that increased involvement with non-members is new for us. The way we see it, we work for our members, but also for the community. During this time, we see our role as more of a community and business supporter.”
She says the chamber is also organizing a push to remind community members they can purchase gift cards from some of their favorite establishments as a way of supporting them even if they're closed.
“We want people to know they can buy gift cards, so that in the future when all this has gone away, those businesses will still be there,” she says.
Social responsibility
At C&C Farm & Home, manager Haley Magnuson says the store is balancing its responsibility to provide farmers and homeowners with the products they need while also keeping their customers and employees safe.
The business is maintaining normal hours, for now, she told the BH-FP.
“If you need the supplies to fix your fence because your cows got out, we want to be there for you,” she says. “At the same time, we really want to look out for the health of our employees. Right now, we don’t feel it's socially responsible to close our doors.”
Magnuson told the BH-FP on Monday, April 6, the store is now encouraging families to limit themselves to one shopper per household.
Parson’s stay-at-home order limits the number of individuals allowed in retail businesses until Friday, April 24, and Magnuson says that means between 30 and 40 are allowed inside C&C’s stores, or about 10% of capacity.
At any given time, the store will have between eight and 10 employees, she says.
“For us, we are monitoring how many we have, but it’s still not a huge issue just because we have such a large building,” she says. “It hasn’t required us to have somebody counting customers at the door, yet.”
Magnuson says the store has placed signs reminding customers to keep 6 feet apart.
Barriers have been put up at two checkout counters to help customers keep their distance. She says a third checkout counter was shut down because it didn’t have enough space for a barrier. Sneeze shields have also been installed at store registers, she says.
Magnuson says the business is also encouraging customers to consider paying over the phone and taking advantage of its curbside pickup.
“We know that’s not always possible because sometimes people do need to see a product before they buy it, but we’ve done that with landscaping supplies and bulk mulch. It’s new to us, as far as implementing these practices, and we’re not as streamlined as some of the bigger stores, but we are taking this seriously,” she says.
This is uncharted territory, she says.
“My grandparents started this business. This is our 50th year,” she says. “My grandma still comes to work every day, but she has decided to stay home for a little bit, which I’m thankful for. She told me she’s never experienced anything like this. Our business has come through tough times before, and we plan to come out of this tough time, as well.”
For Tyler Garrison, an auctioneer at Diamond S Auction & Real Estate Co., the business’ responsibility to the community meant making the tough decision to postpone its annual farm and ranch equipment consignment auction, scheduled for Saturday, March 28.
The event brings in significant revenue to the business, he says.
“It’s a tough situation,” Garrison says. “Our business is dependent on crowds and, as you know, that’s certainly not good at this time. We’re trying to take it seriously, and postponing it just felt like the socially responsible thing to do. But, for us, it’s virtually the same as unsigning your paycheck. That is a tough thing.”
A new date for the auction hasn’t yet been announced.
Garrison says, in the meantime, the business has been using online auctions to meet the needs of customers who need to quickly liquidate assets.
Still, he says, it’s not the same.
“(Online auctions are) not suitable for large volume, which is a lot of what we do,” he says. “It’s not the same as having a big crowd where you can say ‘thank you,’ and hand someone their purchase right there.”
As news broke of the pandemic and its growing effects, Garrison says staff at the business discussed what to do, making the tough decision to call off upcoming events.
“We said, ‘This is going to kill us,’” he recalls. “We had this lengthy discussion, but what we came away with is that there was just no other choice.”
Garrison says auctioneers have been telling clients they will reschedule everything currently on the books.
“That’s an open-ended statement, because we just don’t know when this will end,” he says. “It’s tough, because this is the time of year when auctions are at their peak.”
Still, the business has faith.
“We’ve been here for a long, long time, and we’ll weather through this, too,” he says. “Someday, COVID will be a bad memory, and auctions will be in full swing again.”
Positive trend
Meanwhile, Bolivar’s Rob Ross is busy.
Ross, who owns Peddler’s Post on the square, says the store, which sells a variety of items, including vintage toys, electronics and firearms, has actually had a busy two weeks, despite closing to foot traffic.
A majority of the store’s business has always been online, he says.
“What it is, is that people are stuck at home and they want their entertainment,” he says. “People are stuck at home who aren’t usually at home and need stuff to do. The stuff that people are using to take their minds off things is what we specialize in on a daily basis.”
Ross told the BH-FP on Monday, April 6, it hadn’t all been smooth sailing.
“We’re kind of dealing with a duality,” he says. “People are home more, but they’re also not all always in a financial position that they can buy stuff.”
Ross says he believes some customers may be waiting for their government stimulus check or tax returns to come in. Generally, late spring has been a time of high traffic, he says.
The store still connects with its customers and friends through live videos on Facebook, he says.
Ross says because the store is operating now solely online, he’s sent home his two employees but will continue paying their salaries until the pandemic ends.
“I know they count on this,” he says.
Everyone’s in a tough place right now, he says.
“But, the community has taken care of us, and we’re trying to take care of them,” he says.
Hope in the pandemic
It’s that type of hope Zendeli says he has for Springfield Ave Cafe and its employees, despite tough economic conditions.
The restaurant just set up online ordering and delivery, he says.
“We’d been thinking about it before, but this definitely jump-started it,” he says.
The restaurant also recently started offering unprepared foods, including uncooked chicken and beef, permitted through an order by Gov. Mike Parson.
Some grocery items, including flour and even toilet paper, are also available, he says.
“We think we’re cheaper than the stores, and we’re going to sell it almost at cost to help as many people as we can,” he says.
It’s also moving to more group meal specials, acknowledging that more families are home together these days.
“We’re hopeful,” he says. “We’ll see what happens. We’re shooting for it to work.”
