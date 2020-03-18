Local schools announce closures

All Polk County school districts have announced plans to close their campuses as part of precautionary measures to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus.
Bolivar, Fair Play, Halfway, Humansville and Marion C. Early were among those that announced cancellations Monday. Pleasant Hope was the lone Polk County district to remain in session Tuesday.
On Tuesday afternoon, Pleasant Hope Superintendent Kelly Lowe announced plans to close school doors until Friday, March 27.
Lowe said Monday the district would await word from the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education before acting.
“Right now most schools have closed without the state or Department of Education directing them to do so,” Lowe said in a statement to the district Monday. “We are awaiting their direction to do so. I anticipate it coming this week.”
Bolivar
According to an email sent to parents, Bolivar Schools has opted to extend spring break to Friday, March 27. The closure affects sports practices, events and activities.
In a statement, the district said administrators will reevaluate an extension on Thursday, March 26.
“Basically we’re extending spring break another week,” district spokesperson Brad Sterling told the BH-FP.
Sterling said the district would be “spending the time cleaning our facilities and buses.”
He declined to comment yet on how the closure will affect the school year calendar or how the district may address feeding students who could be missing vital school meals, he said planning is underway. The district will keep the community informed, Sterling added.
He also said the district is not aware of any staff or students who are ill with the virus.
R-1 activities director Todd Schrader said he’d received guidelines from the Missouri State High School Activities Association recommending that all spring sports practices and games be suspended or canceled while the district is closed due to the virus.
“Per this recommendation all middle school and high school spring practices and events/games have been cancelled through March 27,” Scrader said via email. “There is no wiggle room on this request.”
Additionally, Schrader said, the Bolivar baseball tournament scheduled for Friday and Saturday, March 20-21, has been postponed.
“We will look at optional dates later this spring if we are allowed to compete,” he said.
Fair Play
Fair Play superintendent Renee Sagaser said the district is currently out on spring break and will stay out until March 27.
“We will meet with the Polk County Health Department and area superintendents and determine if we need to extend closure or it’s safe to start back to a regular schedule,” Sagaser said.
The district will provide grab-and-go breakfasts and lunches for students and will also hand out alternative learning materials and packets distributed with meals.
The district will rely on online learning resources on a limited basis, she said.
Halfway
Halfway Schools will be closed through March 27, superintendent Lance Roweton told the BH-FP. A letter was sent to parents with information about the district’s plans.
District activities will also be canceled during that period, the letter said.
Instructional materials were provided to the students on Friday, March 13, the letter said.
“In the event of an extended closure beyond March 27, learning would continue for students and you would receive further communication from your child’s teacher,” the letter reads.
In the letter, Roweton pledged communication with the community.
Humansville
On Monday, Humansville Public Schools also announced plans to close from Tuesday, March 17, through Monday, March 30, according to a district social media post.
“Thank you for your patience and support during these unusual circumstances,” the district said in the post.
The district said in a separate post it will deliver food to students who depend on school meals during the closure. Call the school at 754-2535.
MCE
Marion C. Early schools announced Monday on social media it would close through Friday, April 3.
“We will reassess the situation, with guidance from our health departments, on March 26, 2020, to determine the need for an extended closure,” the post reads.
According to the post, all students brought home instructional packets.
“We realize that closing our schools presents many hardships for our community,” the post, signed by superintendent Josh Angel, reads. “Our ability to provide learning during this unprecedented time will require a close partnership between the schools and parents/guardians. Please check your email regularly and be in contact with your child’s teachers.”
Jessica Franklin Maull contributed to this report.
