Loren W. Laird, 86, of Bolivar passed away Thursday, April 22, 2021, at the Missouri Veterans Home in Mt. Vernon after a short illness. Loren was born on July 8, 1934, to Dave and Grace Laird.
Loren was a Korean War veteran, who loved showing slides and talking about the atomic cannons he worked on. He worked for MoDOT for 44 years and loved working with his hands and making anything he could dream up in his shop.
He enjoyed going to the casino every chance he got. He was always there to help anyone who needed it and loved his family dearly.
Loren was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley, and his parents, Dave and Grace Laird.
He leaves behind two daughters, Karen Foster and husband Elvin, Cathy Akers and husband Ed; three sisters, Loretta Jessup, Faye Sullivan and Connie Payne; two brothers, James and Kenny Laird; two granddaughters, Hillary Talburt and Kendra DeMoure; seven great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. He will be missed by everyone.
Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, April 25, at Butler Funeral Home, with a private service for family at a later date.
