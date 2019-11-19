Mabel Ann Stevens, daughter of the late John Efton Moody and Elsie Merinda Hursch Moody, was born on June 17, 1928, in Chadwick and departed this life on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, in Buffalo.
At the time of her passing, she was 91.
Mabel was born and raised in Chadwick. She attended school in the Chadwick area, as well as in Buckeye, Arizona, and Marionville.
After high school, she attended SMS to become a teacher, except for student teaching. She belonged to the Church of Christ.
Mabel was united in marriage to Bill Stevens on July 23, 1949, in Marshfield, and to this union four children were born.
They were married for 65 years until Bill’s passing in 2013. They lived in Marionville until they moved to California in 1969 where they stayed for 17 years then returned to Buffalo.
They both worked for the Buffalo school district. Mabel worked at Long Lane school for many years. She retired in 1990.
Mabel loved gardening, canning and freezing food. She also loved knitting and crocheting for herself and her grandkids. Weeds were not a problem in her garden because she loved pulling them.
Mabel was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, Stan, Jim and Raymond Moody; a sister, Freda Woods; and her husband, Bill Stevens.
She is survived by her son, Keith, and wife Beverly Stevens of Bolivar, daughters Judy Holman of Eudora, Billie Cook of Buffalo and Cathey Brown of Springfield; 10 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren.
A graveside service was Sunday, Nov. 17, in Eudora Cemetery in Walnut Grove with Paul Weigel officiating under the direction of the Cantlon Otterness & Viets Funeral Home of Buffalo.
