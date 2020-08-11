Mary R. Breshears Ethridge, 59, passed away at home with her loving husband on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020. She was born on Sept. 17, 1961, in Humansville to Nevin Jack Breshears and Betty Jo Lane Breshears.
She was preceded in death by her father, Nevin Jack Breshears; her mother, Betty Jo Lane Breshears; sister Linda Marie Breshears; and granddaughter Aubrey Addison Ethridge.
Mary is survived by her husband, Wayne Edward Ethridge; daughter Brittney Leigh Ethridge; brothers Jack Breshears, Sam Breshears, and Paul Breshears and wife Meg; mother-in-law Wilma Ethridge Hood; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Bill and Pauline Ethridge and James and Chris Lewis; and many nieces and nephews.
Mary was saved on July 29, 1970, in Clever and baptized on June 12, 1971. She was a member of Goodson Missionary Baptist Church. She was joined in marriage to Wayne Edward Ethridge on Dec. 20, 1980.
Mary was a speech-language pathologist in southwest Missouri with her private practice Missouri Speech Therapy (MOST). She also provided speech therapy services at Mashburn Residential Learning Center and Motor Monkeys. In her 30-plus years of providing therapy, she touched so many lives and was loved by her clients and their families.
She was very involved with the church family, a humble servant of the Lord and prayed for many lost souls.
Visitation was from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 7, at Pitts Chapel of Greenlawn in Bolivar. Due to social distancing, the family is requesting only family and close friends attend the funeral on Saturday, Aug. 8, at Pitts Chapel. She will be laid to rest at Goodson Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Brittney Ethridge at 4115 S. 101st Road, Bolivar MO 65613.
Friends and family may leave online condolences at greenlawnfuneralhome.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Pitts Chapel, Bolivar.
