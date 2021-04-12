A mass vaccination clinic in Bolivar set for this week has been moved from Southwest Baptist University to the Polk County Health Center.
According to community educator Carol Bookhout, the center will receive both walk-in and drive-thru participants from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, April 13 and Wednesday, April 14.
She said all Missouri residents 18 and older are eligible.
"We will administer Moderna vaccine," Bookhout said. "No preregistration is required."
The Polk County Health Center is located at 1317 W. Broadway Ave. in Bolivar.
Previous coverage
With Phase 3 of the state’s vaccination rollout — opening vaccination to all Missouri residents 16 and older — beginning Friday, April 9, local and state entities are joining forces to host a COVID-19 mass vaccination event from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, April 13 and 14, in Bolivar.
According to a Polk County Health Center news release, the goal of the event is to administer 2,000 doses in two days.
"We encourage any residents who wish to be vaccinated to register for the Polk County mass vaccination event,” Polk County Health Center administrator Michelle Morris said in the release.
To register, visit the MO Vaccine Navigator online at covidvaccine.mo.gov/events/#region_d.
With the state of Missouri opening Phase 3 of the vaccination rollout on Friday, April 9, all Missouri residents aged 16 and older are eligible to register, the release said.
This event is for individuals who have not initiated the vaccination process.
Entities helping to coordinate the effort include the City of Bolivar and Missouri Offices of Emergency Management, the Missouri National Guard, Citizens Memorial Hospital, the Polk County Health Center and SBU, the release added.
For more information, contact the Polk County Health Center at 326-7250.
