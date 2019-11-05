Matthew Allen Montgomery, age 40, of Warsaw passed away Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, from injuries suffered in an accident.
He was born April 20, 1979, in Danville, Indiana, the son of Robert Allen Montgomery and Madonna Dee Marcum Montgomery.
He retired from the U.S. Marines as gunnery sergeant E7.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include his wife, Kandice Montgomery of the home; a son, Bryce Montgomery of Indiana; three brothers, Aaron and Susan Dotson of Greenwood, Indiana, John Dotson of Wisconsin and Steve Montgomery of Indiana and two nephews, Hunter and Garrett.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at Hathaway-Peterman Chapel, Wheatland, with full military honors. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.
