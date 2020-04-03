Max Alvin Melton of Walnut Grove passed away on Tuesday, March 31, at the age of 73, with his bride of 55 years and children by his side at Cox Health Medical Center in Springfield.
Due to current COVID-19 restrictions on travel and gatherings, memorial services will be held at a later date at the Walnut Grove First Christian Church.
The family invites and welcomes friends to come at their convenience to Connie’s home, located at 506 N. Wall St. in Walnut Grove, for fellowship.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Ronald McDonald House in care of the funeral chapel. Online condolences may be shared atgreenfieldfuneralchapel.com. Arranged by Greenfield Funeral Chapel.
