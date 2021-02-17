The following Polk County candidates will face off in contested races in the Tuesday, April 6, municipal election. These candidates were invited to provide a photo and answer the following question: Why should voters cast their ballots for you instead of your opponent(s)? Responses were limited to 100 words, and some have been edited for length or clarity.
Tracy Mason
I believe that everyone should be aware of what is going on in their community. This is a way for me to be involved and move the community forward. Thank you.
David Winfrey
Voters should cast their ballots for me because for many years my family and I have lived here. I’ve seen opportunities for improvement throughout Humansville. I recently started my own business with my sons. While having the opportunity to do concrete and construction around Humansville and other towns, I was able to take note that with the proper management and funds, Humansville could grow into a town that it used to be. My ultimate goal is to bring the community together again so we can improve Humansville and make it a town where people can enjoy it with their families.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.