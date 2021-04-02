Michael W. Jarnagan, 63, passed away Sunday, March 28, 2021, at his home in Sapulpa, Oklahoma. He was a great dad to his son for 32 years and known as Uncle Mike to all the kids in his life.
Michael was born in Webb City on Nov. 27, 1957, to Lena Jean Jarnagan and Harry Etheridge. He was raised by his stepdad, Jack Fair.
Michael is survived by his son, David J. Cross, his cousins Ricky Joe Gooding, Dustin Gooding, Donna Mann, Shelby Gooding, his uncle Don Gooding, and all his friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations to the Toys for Tots program.
Services were Friday, April 2, at Butler Funeral Home, Bolivar, with burial at Crestview Cemetery, Bolivar.
