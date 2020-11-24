Milton Daniel Headings, beloved husband of Celesta Jane Hostetler Headings, was born March 22, 1963, to Daniel and Saloma Hostetler Headings, in Morrison, Illinois.
He left this life at 8:15 Monday morning, Nov. 16, 2020, at Mercy Hospital in Springfield, at the age of 57 years, 8 months and 25 days.
As Milt woke with severe pain, Lestie and son Jerry soon called for help. He became unresponsive, so Jerry applied CPR while having 911 on the line and kept him breathing till more help came. He was flown to Mercy Hospital, where he was given a grim diagnosis. Lestie treasures the moments of conversation with Milt before they took him for surgery, which did not materialize as he died before he got there from an aortic aneurysm.
He accepted Christ and was baptized in his youth and was a member of the Pleasant View A.M. Church in Buffalo.
On Dec. 5, 1982, he was united in marriage to Celesta Jane Hostetler, daughter of Ben and Ruth Hostetler, at Pleasant View A.M. Church at Buffalo. They shared the joys of married life for almost 38 years.
This union was blessed with three sons and four daughters, Joas and wife Julia, Halfway, Eddie and wife Rose, Buffalo, Alta and husband Pete Blosser, Goodson, Elva and husband Stan Kropf, Collins, Elida and husband Quillie Blosser, Halfway, Sara and husband Troy Kropf, Buffalo, and Jerry, 17, of the home.
In 2018, Makalyn and husband Clayton Swartzentruber, Buffalo, became a part of the family.
Also surviving him are 25 grandchildren; six sisters, Lily and husband Reuben Shrock, Buffalo, Winona and husband Roy Swartzentruber, Halfway, Lottie Swartzentruber, Halfway, Corlene and husband Sam Hostetler, Miller, Mary and husband Elton Zimmerman, Muscoda, Wisconsin, and Patty and husband Leo Swartzentruber, Vandalia; four brothers, John and wife Jane, Buffalo, Sanford and wife Betty, Berryville, Arkansas, Donnie and wife Becky, Salem, Arkansas, Jamie and wife Rosanna, Buffalo; brother-in-law Dale Hostetler and wife Joy, Elizabeth, Arkansas; also, his 92-year-old father-in-law, Ben Hostetler, whom Milt and Lestie were faithfully helping care for, Milt often stopping in on other days, too. His many nieces, nephews, cousins, church family and friends will all miss him, too.
Preceding him in death were his parents, sister Wanda Hostetler, two brothers, Steve and Davie, brother-in-law Calvin Swartzentruber, and mother-in-law, Ruth Hostetler.
Although we weep, we grieve not as those who have no hope, looking forward to a glad reunion in Heaven.
The family wishes to express their heartfelt thanks for the prayers, sympathy and support during this time of sorrow.
