Missing out

This was going to be the year Bolivar’s Avery Wilson finally got to visit New York City.
Wilson, a senior at BHS, said she’d looked forward to visiting the city as part of the school’s senior trip, an annual tradition.
But, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the trip, along with all other spring extracurricular activities and also in-person instruction at all Missouri schools, has been canceled.
“I’ve always wanted to see New York, and that was my chance,” Wilson said, reflecting on the year’s missed opportunities.
For Wilson, who is the director of students for Bolivar JAG and a member of the BHS choir, there are many.
“I was really looking forward to competing in JAG employability skills at the state level, large ensemble state choir contest and the senior trip,” Wilson said.
JAG competitions, along with concerts, have now been canceled, she said.
Among the favorite activities the class of 2020 may now miss, Wilson cited many, including BHS’ tradition of letting every senior class paint and personalize a brick in the school hallway at the end of every year.
“We get to leave our mark on the school that has been our home for the last four years,” she said.
It’s also one of the annual favorites graduating senior Ryan Cohen brings up when asked about what he’ll miss most.
Cohen, who participates in speech and debate, drama, NHS and student council, said he’s missing a chance to qualify for and travel to his third national debate tournament, which has now been moved online.
“I really enjoy getting to perform my events, and since I had been to the national tournament twice before, I was excited to try to make it for a third time,” he said.
This year has affected other Polk County seniors, too.
Spring 2020 would have marked Kenzie Clark’s last chance to don her official FFA dress.
Clark, a senior at Fair Play High School, is the president of her FFA chapter and was set to deliver her final address to its members at this year’s banquet before she and other senior officers retired their jackets.
The act would have closed the book on countless hours of work and dedication to one of Clark’s favorite aspects of student life, she said.
“(The banquet) was one of the things I’ve been looking forward to all year,” she said. “... FFA has been the greatest aspect of high school for me.”
For Clark, who is also the president of the senior class and said she’s actively involved in softball, the loss stings.
Clark and her classmates’ school year would have normally ended with prom, a senior trip to San Antonio, Texas, and walking the halls of Fair Play Elementary School — a last day tradition. Instead, it’s ending remotely, with classwork now done through learning packets.
“These are things that we have all been looking forward to,” she said of the activities.
Classmate Kaylee Foster concurred.
Foster, who runs track, plays in the band and is active in FFA, said the state track meet would have represented the culmination of all her efforts.
“I run the 3200-meter run and was training to be in the top eight at state this year, but the event was canceled,” she said. “I was really disappointed because it was my last chance to gain all-state honors and run against the girls I've been running with these last four years.”
In addition to athletics, students will miss out on prom, baccalaureate and project graduation, she said.
On the other side of Polk County, seniors at Halfway High School are also lamenting the loss of the in-person activities that would have marked their last semester together.
Mattie Ackels said the school’s National Honor Society chapter hosted a benefit run for Polk County House of Hope last year. Organizers were hoping to continue the tradition this year, but the event was canceled due to the virus.
“We’re still going to try to do a different version where we run, ourselves, and people sponsor us to run, but we have people who run every year, and they’re not getting to,” she said.
Ackels, who is also active in FFA, said she was looking forward to this year’s horticulture contest.
FFA has been one of her favorite activities all four years of high school, she said. It hurts to miss that opportunity.
“I love just getting to develop new skills and know what those plants are,” she said. “Through FFA, I’ve been able to meet new people and experience new things, and I was looking forward to getting to do that one last time.”
Classmate Cheyanne Poterbin said she and Ackles both earned state FFA degrees this year. The duo would have been recognized in-person at the state convention, which has now been postponed, with most events and recognitions moved online via video releases.
Reflecting on four years in FFA, she said she owes a lot to the organization
“I used to be such a shy kid but going through contests and meeting new people, I came out of my shell,” she said.
Instead of getting to take part one last time in the program that’s helped them both grow, Ackels said their last few weeks of school will be spent learning virtually. She said she misses her teachers, including algebra instructor Angela Legan.
“She’s such a good teacher,” Ackels said. “She sits with us in the classroom to work things out. Online, she keeps up with us, but it was just easier in person.”
Through those challenges, Clark said she thinks the seniors of 2020 will become stronger.
She said she knows the school’s administration and teachers have done everything they can to make the best of the situation.
“I think that, in the end, our senior year being canceled because of COVID-19 will be talked about for years to come,” she said. “It will be something that we will tell our families in the future. I believe that my classmates and I will come out of this with some extra character, which will make us stronger and more determined than before. I’m hopeful that this will be something we all eventually laugh about.”
Cohen, too, said the loss needs to be put in perspective.
“Even in the midst of this pandemic, my peers and I have our whole futures ahead of us, destinies far greater than we can imagine,” he said. “High school is but a small part of that. As we grow up, I think we'll realize that we only grieved so heavily now because we lost a lot of the life we knew, but we didn't realize just how much more of life was waiting for us up ahead.”
