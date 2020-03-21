Move that bus!

All of the BH-FP's coverage of the new coronavirus is being provided for free to our readers. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing at BolivarMoNews.com/subscribe.
In the days surrounding Humansville R-4’s decision earlier this week to cancel classes through Monday, March 30, due to the spread of the new coronavirus, superintendent Tammy Erwin reached out to her staff to see if any would be interested in helping provide meals for students.
On Thursday, March 19, about 75% of R-4’s staffers volunteered to come in and help pack two days’ worth of breakfasts and lunches for 119 students onto three district buses, Erwin said.
“The response we had was just incredible,” she said.
All staffers’ temperatures are checked before they’re allowed to handle food, she said.
All Polk County school districts have canceled classes through at least Friday, March 27. And all districts, like Humansville, have taken measures to make sure that students who depend on school meals will still be fed.
At Humansville, Erwin said the district has asked parents who want their students to receive meals to call 754-2535.
“We didn’t want to waste food,” she said. “Also, we can communicate with them about whether there are any food allergies or other factors.”
Callers are instructed to leave their names, phone numbers, addresses and information regarding any allergies.
Calls may be made at any time, she said.
Bolivar
On Monday, March 23, Bolivar R-1 will begin distributing breakfasts and lunches daily using district buses.
Superintendent Tony Berry told the BH-FP meals will be prepared in building cafeterias, then loaded onto district buses and taken at 8 a.m. to each bus stop.
Any R-1 student can receive meals, Berry said, not just those who ride buses.
Students who do not ride buses will need to look for the vehicles at their driveways between 8 and 9 a.m., Berry said.
“We are going to need understanding and flexibility during this initial running,” an R-1 social media post reads. “This is a first for us.”
Fair Play
Three days each week, Fair Play Schools will offer two days’ worth of meals, to be either picked up or delivered to students.
The arrangement starts Monday, March 23, superintendent Renee Sagaser said. Meals and learning packets are available Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 1 to 3 p.m. in the cafeteria.
The district will then run its afternoon bus route to distribute meals and packets not picked up.
“Thank you for being understanding as we find the best way to make this happen for our students,” Sagaser said via email.
Halfway
Halfway superintendent Lance Roweton said the district will provide breakfast and lunch to any student.
Families are asked to call the district at 445-2351 to sign up for the meals and let the district know how many students are in each home.
“Once we have them on our list, we begin delivering meals to their home the next morning,” Roweton told the BH-FP. “We encourage all of our families to take advantage of this program as we are eager to serve our community.”
Marion C. Early
Marion C. Early will provide breakfast and lunches for all students whose families sign up with the district by calling 376-2255.
Superintendent Josh Angel told the BH-FP parents will need to leave a message with their students’ names and indicate the address they’ll be at during the day.
“There is no cutoff date for participation,” he said. “You can call and get added to the list at any time.”
Angel said the district will be making deliveries on Tuesdays and Thursdays, with two days of food in each delivery, until school is back in session.
Pleasant Hope
Superintendent Kelly Lowe told the BH-FP parents have been contacted with a Google Drive link to sign up for drive-thru meals.
Any child younger than 18 may receive food.
According to social media posts from the district, food distribution for all of next week will be between 8 and 9 a.m. Monday, March 23.
Government guidelines require students to remain in their cars while picking up food, according to the posts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.