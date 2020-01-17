Nina Jo Kirkham, 83, Springfield, passed away in her home on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020.
She was born Nov. 30, 1936, in Cortez, Colorado, the daughter of Charles and Ethel Withers.
Nina was an avid gardener and loved spending time caring for her flowers, plants, fruits and vegetables.
Her sewing skills were impressive, and she was very talented in all the items she created. Her friends and family were blessed to wear her often specially embroidered creations, beautiful quilts and so much more.
She was also amazing in the kitchen. Her meals were loved by the friends and family who would visit “the farm.”
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Kirkham, on May 29, 2003, brother Chuck Withers and sister Helen Moore.
Nina is survived by her brother and sister-in-law, Jim and Pat Withers; sister and brother-in-law, Deanne and Curtis Forristall; son Dean Kirkham; son and daughter-in-law Ed and Sharen Kirkham; daughter, Debbie Hewett; son and daughter-in-law Don Kirkham and Gwyn Weathers; nine grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Friends and family are invited to attend her visitation from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, followed by a memorial at 9:30, which will take place in Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home, and a graveside service at the Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Springfield.
