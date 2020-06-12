Norman Ray Hall, Aldrich, quite possibly the orneriest man we’d ever be privileged to know — found his eternal sleep on Wednesday, June 10, 2020.
You may remember him by his daily attire of suspenders, a plaid button-up, blue jeans and a baseball cap. Perhaps you’ll recall his contagious laughter, pleasant nature or his glasses that he’d only ever look over instead of through.
Norman was a Missouri local his entire life, graduating from Dadeville High School in the year of 1956. Here he met and married the love of his life, Carolyn Marie Stephens, on Dec. 20, 1956.
Norman and Carolyn gave life to Larry, Jerry and Karla, all of whom stayed close to home long after they grew up. Norman and Carolyn were happily married for 63 years.
He was a milk truck driver, volunteer firefighter, school bus driver, mechanic, farmer and owner of a rock quarry.
Norman will forever be a husband, father, "Pappy" and friend. He loved this town and the people in it, contently residing in Missouri for 82 years.
We were honored to learn many valuable lessons from Norman during his 82 years, among them: 1) Never throw away a cigar box. Use the old ones as a treasure chest to store coins, arrowheads and shined tools. 2) If a raccoon takes up residence on your front porch, adopt them into your family and feed them as you would feed your beloved pets. 3) Possums make excellent entertainment when held by the tail and chasing unsuspecting children. 4) The serving size for Reese’s and Oreos is merely a suggestion. 5) Unless it looks as if it has snowed upon your plate, you have not added enough salt. 6) There is never a tool too rusty to revive. 7) It is never too late to venture to the garage; 1 or 2 a.m. is perfectly respectable. 8) Never arrive at the dining room table without freshly combed hair and a clean shave. 9) A worn pair of cowboy boots is the most desirable pair of footwear. 10) Rising before the sun is a simple task to complete if there is a worthy cause. 11) It takes a certain strength to be a bus driver, especially for children as you watch them come, grow and eventually leave. 12) Always keep your pockets lined with quarters, lifesaver mints and butterscotch. 13) Above all, give more than you receive.
Those that hold the memory of Norman closest will continue to allow him to live on through our actions to ensure that his legacy is never forgotten. Every student in need of a ride will be granted with one, the encroaching raccoon will know the soothing sensation of a full belly, antique relics will always be properly treasured, bluegrass music will always have listening ears, cats feral and domesticated will always have a home, and paying the tab for others is a small price to pay for good company.
Norman lives on in his wife, Carolyn, children Karla, Larry, Jerry and Karen, a gaggle of grandchildren, and even a few great-grandchildren.
Upon death, Norman is reunited once more with his parents, Johnny and Daisy Hall, and brothers, Kenneth and Clyde Hall. Friends reminisced with Norman’s family at Butler Funeral Home from 1 to 2 p.m. Friday, June 12.
