Kyle Legan, Republican
I’m a lifelong conservative and Polk County native with a history of serving others. Worked in the postal service, a school bus driver, and have 22 years of cumulative experience through service on Bolivar R-1 School Board, Bolivar City Council and currently as northern commissioner. These experiences have given me opportunities to work with people in a variety of ways. I will continue to be fiscally responsible, a good steward of the county’s money, to support agriculture and economic growth, to listen to and meet with the people about their issues and concerns. I would appreciate your vote November 3rd.
Leonard Walburn, Democrat
Kyle has done a good job serving Polk County the last 12 years. I am running, looking for the chance to serve you with new ideas.
