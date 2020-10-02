Norwood Hall passed away peacefully Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at the Missouri Veterans Home in Mount Vernon.
He was born Sept. 2, 1934, to Forrest L. and Ada Vance Hall in Corry (Dadeville). Norwood spent his early childhood in the Dadeville area before moving to Fort Scott, Kansas. After completing high school, it was his honor to serve two years in the U.S. Army when he spent two years in Korea.
On June 25, 1960, he married Marilyn, and they raised their family in Fort Scott. Norwood spent many years working with the Fort Scott police department and owned his own business, Hall Refrigeration Service. He was a lifetime member of the VFW Post in Fort Scott, Kansas.
Upon retirement, they moved to Dadeville. He was able to renew many childhood friendships and made many new friends, as well.
He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Dadeville. He served as Sunday school superintendent for a few years and always loved helping with vacation Bible school. He particularly loved volunteering at Baptist Hill Church Camp in the summer and being involved with Lamplighters church group.
Norwood is survived by his wife, Marilyn, three children, Mike Hall, Bridget Hall, Jeanette Redick and husband, Mark, along with two grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Hershel Hall and Forrest “Slim” Hall.
Pastor Mike Tull will conduct memorial services at 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 5, at Butler Funeral Home in Bolivar. Burial will be at the Dadeville Cemetery, Dadeville.
Memorials are suggested in lieu of flowers to Missouri Veterans Home in Mount Vernon and may be left in care of Butler Funeral Home.
