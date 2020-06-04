All of the BH-FP's coverage of the new coronavirus is being provided for free to our readers. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing at BolivarMoNews.com/subscribe.
By merely being in the wrong time in history, I have been a prisoner for the past few months.
To acquaint you with the system, there are various levels in this confinement: independent living, assisted living, dementia care and nursing home.
We broke no laws that I am aware of. The government and the facility management just said not to continue ordinary living.
Bingo games stopped, happy hour disappeared, worship services disbanded and the daily dining room schedule vanished.
No visitors were allowed to see us, and if we drove our cars outside the compound wall, we were required to spend 14 days in our rooms quarantined.
The once bustling hallways and courtyards are empty except for the sporadic checking of mailboxes. Meals are delivered in plastic bags and hung on our door knobs. Boredom, despondency and occasional thoughts of suicide intervene in our days.
Looking back, I had a good life.
I grew up in Bolivar and was baptized by the Rev. Knox Lambert in the First Baptist Church. My faith has drifted over the years more toward Judaism or Deism, and I accept the truth in the Book of Ecclesiastes: “Enjoy happiness with a woman you love all the fleeting days of life that have been granted to you under the sun — all your fleeting days.
“Revere God and observe His commandments! For this applies to all mankind: that God will call every creature to account for everything unknown, be it good or bad.”
Perhaps, I can join my parents and grandparents in the Greenwood Cemetery someday.
For many of us, the universe with countless stars and planets has replaced the three-tier system of Heaven, Earth and Hell. Considering that the future is a matter of faith, the following poem reflects my spiritual journey.
Troglodyte
Did you look out your cave today?
Eons ago we likely lived this way.
Waiting for the sun to rise or the cloud to clear
And hoping the bearer of food would appear.
Did loved ones really exist in our distant past
Or did we imagine them as they left us so fast?
Platitude, rectitude, solitude, states of mind
Reach out, reach out and hope to find
A path to follow and join us there
Living together in a new somewhere.
Bill Patterson graduated from Bolivar High School in 1949 and from Missouri S&T at Rolla in 1953. He lives in San Antonio, Texas, with his wife, June.
• • •
