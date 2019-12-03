Patricia Ann (Hayter) Dye, 78, of Walnut Grove, passed away, Friday, Nov. 29, 2019. She was born on July 23, 1941, in Goodson to L.S. and Dorothy (Davison) Hayter.
Patricia was a 1959 graduate of Eudora Christian Bible School.
She loved music. Patricia played the piano at church and sang in a trio with her sisters. She also enjoyed decorating birthday and wedding cakes. Patricia liked keeping up with friends and family on Facebook, but nothing brought her more joy than spending time with her boys and grandchildren.
She will be fondly remembered and greatly missed by all those that knew and loved her.
Patricia is survived by her son, Stephen Dye and wife Sherry; grandchildren, Jardin Dye, Bralie Dye, Micaiah Dye; son, Randy Dye; mother to her grandchildren, Tammy Dye; grandchildren, Austin Dye and Cheyenne Dye; mother to her grandchild, Kimberly Kiley; grandchild, Jace Dye; sisters, Jeanie Ash and husband Gary, and Dixie King and husband Larry; nieces, nephews, other family and many friends.
Patricia was preceded in death by her parents; brother-in-law, Robert Bergmann; and niece, Glenda DeOrnellis.
Visitation was Tuesday, Dec. 3, at Wilson-Griffin Funeral Home, Walnut Grove. Funeral services followed at the funeral home with burial at Eudora Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Patricia’s name to Glenda DeOrnellis’ Memorial Scholarship Fund and may be left at the funeral home.
