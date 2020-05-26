Patsy Odell Keller Jenkins was born on May 19, 1927, in Boise, Idaho. Her parents were Doyle and Evelyn Jacobs Keller. Patsy was their only child.
When Patsy was one-and-a-half years old, the family moved to Glendale, California, where she went through grammar school and, in June of 1944, graduated from Hoover High School.
In 1945, she married William Laney, and to this union three daughters were born, Jodie in 1947, Susan in 1950, and Melinda in 1955.
Several years later, William and Patsy separated and ultimately divorced.
On March 10, 1972, Patsy married Russell Arthur Jenkins in the home of Lloyd and Lila Day in La Crescenta, California.
Patsy was preceded in death by her parents; father-in-law Everett Ora Jenkins and mother-in-law Verda Ellen Russell Jenkins; sister-in-law Shirley Marie Michler Jenkins and brother-in-law Manley Clyde Michler; and grandson Barry Shull.
She is survived by her husband, Russell Arthur Jenkins of Bolivar; her daughters, Jodie Laney Shull of Pasadena, California, Susan (Dennis) Laney McNerney and Melinda (Rob) Laney Pegler, both of La Crescenta, California; grandsons Dennis (Dubs) McNerney and Evan Pegler, both of La Crescenta, California, and granddaughter Tina (Craig Mandelbaum) Shull of Costa Mesa, California.
Patsy is also survived by stepsons Russell William Jenkins of Stockton and James Alan Jenkins of Placerville, California; stepdaughter Barbara Ann Jenkins of Stockton; stepgrandson Nicholas Jenkins of Stockton and stepgranddaughter Erin Jenkins of San Francisco, California. She is also survived by her special friend of 56 years, Lila Day of Pearland, Texas.
Patsy and Russell moved from Diamond Springs, California, to Polk in October 1995 and soon began attending church services at Mt. View Missionary Baptist Church in Polk, becoming members in March of 1996.
Patsy requested that she be cremated and did not wish to have a formal funeral. Patsy and Russell agreed that he too will be cremated without a formal service. A celebration of life will be forthcoming upon Russell’s passing, and their urns will be interred in the Mt. View Cemetery in Polk.
Patsy was a wonderful daughter, mother, wife and a loyal friend.
