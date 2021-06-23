At a time when life, for many people, seems more reminiscent of summers past, Polk County has seen a marked increase in new COVID-19 cases, as well as two new deaths related to the pandemic.
As of press time Tuesday, the county has added 254 new cases of the virus this month alone, averaging 11.5 new cases each day.
In May, the county added 97 cases, moving from 3,341 total cases on Saturday, May 1, to 3,438 on Monday, May 31, averaging only three new cases each day, health center community educator Carol Bookhout said Thursday, June 17.
Certain factors are significantly impacting the spread of the virus in the community, Bookhout said.
“Reduced prevention measures, coupled with our low vaccination rate and new variants circulating ... have created a perfect storm,” Bookhout said. “Without residents choosing to practice personal responsibility — choosing to mask, social distance, staying home while sick and getting vaccinated — it is unlikely we will see an end to COVID-19 spread in Polk County any time soon.”
Bookhout said the virus is currently active among all age groups and demographics.
Health center administrator Michelle Morris said the virus is hitting one group of people who may have previously felt safe.
“People who may have had COVID in the past and think they have immunity may not, as the state is reporting that most of the virus circulating in the state is a new variant strain,” she said.
And while adults continue to contract the virus through group gatherings and workplace exposures, Morris said, cases among children are on the rise.
“When we compare numbers of children impacted during the surge we saw in the fall and winter, we are seeing more children testing positive at this time,” she said. “We are seeing an increase in the number of school age children that are positive, as well as an increased number of students being put in quarantine that are also testing positive, indicating there is significant spread within the schools.”
Bookhout said the center hopes the number of children impacted by the virus will decrease when summer school wraps up at the end of June.
But, the virus is active in other settings, as well, Bookhout said.
“We continue to see the virus circulate among group gatherings, including church groups, civic groups, business meetings and daycares,” she said. “We all play a role in keeping each other healthy and safe. We must continue to fight the COVID-19 virus together.”
Impact on local health care
Rising case numbers bring with them rising concerns for the staff at the Polk County Health Center.
“Due to the increased circulation of the virus, Polk County will likely continue to see increased hospitalizations and unfortunately, more deaths, not only in Polk County, but in our region,” Bookhout said. “The activity in our county has a direct impact on the counties surrounding us, as well.”
The county is already seeing an increase in serious impacts for its residents. On Friday, June 18, the health center reported the deaths of two Polk County residents linked to COVID-19, bringing the county’s total death toll up to 42.
Joy Smith, infection prevention coordinator with Citizens Memorial Hospital, said the hospital has seen a recent increase in COVID-19 patients, including those hospitalized with the virus.
As of press time Tuesday, CMH had nine people staying in the hospital with COVID-19.
For the time being, Smith said, CMH and its staff are holding steady.
“We’re nowhere close to where we peaked in the winter, so that’s obviously a huge bonus,” Smith said Thursday, June 17. “But there have been a couple of days where we have been very full in the hospital.”
Even with a full hospital, CMH is tolerating the current COVID-19 load well, Smith said.
“We definitely are seeing increased numbers and that does put some strain on the hospital,” she said. “So far we’ve been successful in still being able to maintain all of our normal operations without having to make any concessions. That’s really encouraging for the communities we serve.”
Smith said CMH staff has worked hard to maintain regular surgical cases and medical admissions while again seeing increased COVID-19 cases.
She also said the hospital has been successful in maintaining its COVID-19 supplies, such as personal protective equipment and ventilators.
In many ways, the ability to effectively handle the recent increase comes from lessons staff learned in harder times, Smith said.
“It’s been a little easier in a lot of ways to manage the influx of patients,” she said.
Smith said when cases increased rapidly in the winter months, CMH staff developed strategies to effectively and efficiently treat patients.
Those same strategies that helped with survival through the worst days of the pandemic so far also “help make the lower volume of COVID patients more manageable,” Smith said.
She also noted another positive, saying CMH’s long-term care facilities are “doing really well.”
While a few employees have tested positive for the virus, there have not been new cases among residents.
“That’s really encouraging,” Smith said. “We continue to have really good compliance with our resident vaccination rate. We’re really encouraged by that.”
And, while Smith called previous restrictions placed on those facilities and nursing homes heartbreaking but necessary, she said CMH is “really encouraged that the vaccine allowed for more normal activities but safely.”
‘No. 1 defense’
Smith said she knows the pandemic, especially for the people in her office, is “emotionally charged.”
“It really has impacted everyone in ways they might not even recognize,” she said.
She said low vaccination rates and fewer people following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines create concern.
“It’s easy to forget now because things feel more normal for most everyday life for most people, but we are still in a pandemic, so we still need to follow those guidelines that are laid out for us by the CDC,” Smith said.
She said the best way the community can support CMH as its staff navigates the pandemic is to get vaccinated.
“We have a tool to protect people and make it so much less likely they would become critically ill or pass away due to COVID,” Smith said.
Bookhout agreed.
In fact, she said 98.7% of the county’s positive cases since Friday, Jan. 1, when the vaccine became available, have been unvaccinated individuals.
Bookhout said a small number of fully vaccinated people have contracted the virus, but their symptoms have been mild or non-existent.
“Our No. 1 defense against the COVID-19 virus is vaccination,” she said. “We understand the hesitancy to be vaccinated, but we encourage everyone to discuss the risks and benefits with their physician and make an informed decision.”
As of press time Tuesday, June 22, 29% of Polk County residents had started the vaccination process, and 25.7% had completed it, according to the Missouri COVID-19 Dashboard. In the past 7 days, 230 doses of vaccine had been administered to Polk County residents.
Polk County’s numbers fall below the state’s vaccination rates, with 43.7% of Missouri residents initiating the vaccination process and 38% having completed vaccination, per the dashboard.
The health center does not have demographic information on the county’s residents who’ve received the vaccine, Morris said.
People need to carefully choose their sources of information about the vaccine, Bookhout added.
“There is a lot of information circulating on social media regarding the vaccine via Facebook, TikTok and Twitter; not all of this information is reliable,” Bookhout said. “Be careful to form a decision about vaccination on reputable sources. The best source is a physician you already trust with your health care needs.”
Bookhout said the health center’s nurse practitioner can also answer questions related to COVID-19 and the vaccine.
“Vaccines have proven to be safe,” Bookhout said. “Although they are approved for emergency use by the FDA, the continued studies show that most individuals experience little to no side effects. The side effects from receiving the vaccine are far less than contracting the COVID-19 virus.”
Bookhout said vaccinations are still available throughout the county.
“CMH physicians are ready to help patients quickly get their vaccination,” she said. “Pharmacies in the area have vaccine available.”
She also said the health center has vaccine available daily.
The center is open for walk-in appointments for those 18 and older who want the Moderna vaccine. Bookhout said appointments are requested but not required for those 12-17 years old who want the Pfizer vaccine.
“There is no charge to receive the vaccine,” Bookhout said.
She said it’s important to also follow additional prevention steps.
“We encourage everyone to continue masking when in public or with others who may not be vaccinated, even if you are vaccinated,” she said. “Good hand washing is important at all times, and keeping hands away from the face will also help prevent the spread of the virus.”
Bookhout also said social distancing is “a great tool” when people aren’t wearing masks, when they are outdoors with unvaccinated people or as an added layer of protection when masking.
For more information about COVID-19, vaccines or prevention methods, visit polkcountyhealthcenter.org online or call 326-7250.
