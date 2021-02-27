The BH-FP is excited to announce the winner of our February photo contest, Mike Fraser. He snapped this photo of a family of bluebirds, huddled together to fight off recent frigid temperatures. Congratulations, Mike!
Don’t forget to send in your photos of the people, places and events that define Polk County for next month’s contest. To enter, send photos to news@bolivarmonews.com or the BH-FP Facebook page via a private message.
