All of the BH-FP's coverage of the new coronavirus is being provided for free to our readers. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing at BolivarMoNews.com/subscribe.
When this year’s spring high school sports seasons were canceled, along with in-person classes due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Marion C. Early Activities Director David Francka said his heart went out to graduating seniors all over southwest Missouri.
“We knew that, especially the rural community kids who weren’t part of other leagues would not get other opportunities to play sports anymore,” he said.
So Francka, who recently replaced retiring MCE AD Mike McHolland, reached out to other local administrators, looking to organize a couple of summer baseball games now permitted under guidelines from the Missouri State High School Activities Association.
In the end, Francka said, his attempt to contact just a handful of districts brought in 15 area schools, all interested in playing ball this summer.
According to a schedule, Polk County programs planning to participate include MCE, Halfway, Fair Play, Humansville and Pleasant Hope.
Francka said the group has been dubbed the Heart of the Ozarks League. Each team will get about 10 games over the course of a June 8-25 season. All game days are double headers. A league tournament is scheduled for June 29 through July 2.
A junior high schedule has also been developed, Francka said.
Bolivar, which doesn’t normally play baseball against those programs, has its own hopes for the summer, Activities Director Todd Schrader previously told the BH-FP.
As of Friday, May 15, Schrader said the district hadn’t yet set schedules.
“Not at this time,” he said via email. “We will finalize many things next week.”
State of play
An April MSHSAA news release gave hope for a summer season to many districts and student athletes, under the condition any events held meet local safety guidelines.
“Dependent upon approval from local and state health officials, the MSHSAA board voted to make the summertime dead period and the summer limits on contact optional for the summer of 2020,” the announcement reads.
According to the release, MSHSAA’s board of directors also voted to allow seniors to be viewed as enrolled students through the summer, which means they can represent their high schools in summertime interscholastic competition.
“Hopefully, this will allow schools to play contests against other schools to provide closure and recognition for students and allow teams and kids to play together this summer,” executive director Kerwin Urhahn said in the release.
Heart of the matter
For Humansville AD and high school principal Steve Gallivan, the Heart of the Ozarks league is a great chance to do something good for his high school athletes, who have been through a tough spring.
“We know they’re missing sports right now,” he said. “This is an opportunity for them to compete, which is something they love.”
Coaches and administrators from Halfway, Fair Play and Pleasant Hope did not return requests for comment.
Safe at the plate
Francka said league rules should help keep athletes and fans safe during games and practices.
Students won’t be permitted on the field until they’ve had their temperature taken, he said. Fans won’t be permitted to sit in the bleachers and must spread out in lawn chairs. Hand sanitizer will be available at every event.
“We also aren’t going to be busing students to games, even though we feel like they could spread out enough if we needed to,” he said. “They’ll take their own vehicles.”
Also an important safety factor, Francka said, the schedule should give most teams about three weeks of open contact time to condition players — roughly the same amount of time they have before the spring season.
He said the initial planning phase has gone well enough that many coaches and administrators are already asking if the league can return next summer.
This year, though, is for the seniors.
“We felt like we needed to do something for our seniors to give them some kind of closure to their career,” he said.
Other sports
While Gallivan said Humansville will not compete in track and field, Francka said his Panthers are open to it, if other districts are able to host meets. MCE does not have a home track, he said.
“If a school wants to host, we will be all over that,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.