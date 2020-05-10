Polk County comeback

All of the BH-FP's coverage of the new coronavirus is being provided for free to our readers. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing at BolivarMoNews.com/subscribe.
Twenty-six years ago, Kathy’s Pasta in Bolivar opened its doors as a carryout diner.
So, when the longtime restaurant closed those doors to dine-in customers earlier this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, owner Kathy Gifford said it weathered the storm better than some.
“We kept 25-30% of our business as carryout,” Gifford told the BH-FP on Wednesday, May 6.
“We’ve always done a lot of carryout orders, so when we started doing only takeout, that was easy for us because we knew how to do it.”
Still, Gifford said, it’s good to be back.
Kathy’s Pasta reopened for dine-in customers Tuesday, May 5, after using its downtime for cleaning and upgrades.
“It’s been a struggle for sure,” she said. “Every day is like, ‘Oh, I hope we keep the doors open,’ but overall, I feel like we were strong during this time.”
Meanwhile, Matt Henenberg with Farmers State Bank said his team had to stay strong while the business operated with limited staff.
The bank closed its lobby Monday, March 23, and reopened Monday.
“We had split staff,” he said. “We all had to do extra work, so we’re glad to have a full staff back. It’s a relief.”
Despite dealing with fewer customers inside the bank, Henenberg said staff focused on processing payroll protection program loans.
“Business slowed down, but we were busy trying to get PPP loans completed,” he said. “We had less deposits, but we think it will pick back up. People are cautious right now.”
For Jessica Clark, who owns Reflections Salon, Monday’s first day back on the job brought a completely different narrative.
“We’re booked up until June,” she said.
The salon closed Saturday, March 21, both in response to the state guidelines limiting group sizes to fewer than 10 people spaced 6 feet apart and also because Clark said she felt a sense of responsibility to her family and community.
Salons were determined to be non-essential businesses by federal guidelines referenced in Gov. Mike Parson’s stay-at-home order.
“We wanted to do whatever we could to help flatten the curve,” she said.
Clark said she’s proud of that decision, but she was also very ready to reopen.
“It takes a lot to have a business,” she said. “You have to have income. We were all ready to reopen.”
Clients have been understanding of the business’ new guidelines, which she said limit stylists to one customer at a time.
“We’re not open for walk-ins,” she said. “We’re asking clients to wait in their cars until it’s their turn. They’ve been fantastic.”
Closing was stressful, she said. She loves her job and her colleagues.
Still, she said, it’s OK to make jokes about being deemed a non-essential business.
“These people must be really good at tweezing their eyebrows if they think we’re not essential,” she said.
