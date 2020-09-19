Debra Volcko, Independent
I’m Debra (Faulkner) Volcko, I desire to be the coroner of Polk County. I was hooked after assisting with my first autopsy. I realize the importance of having someone honest, considerate to support family after losing loved ones. For years, I thought about running for coroner. After retiring, I have time to devote to this position and would appreciate your vote. My family has lived in Bolivar since 1970. Graduated from Bolivar High and SMSU with a degree, medical technology. Worked in medical field from 1984 until I retired in 2019 and taught at Ozarks Technical College, Bolivar Technical College.
Jeff Witt, Independent
Why the citizens of Polk County should vote for me is that I have the experience needed for the job. I have been in fire and rescue in Polk County all of my adult life. During those years, I assisted with the previous Polk County coroners and law enforcement on several death calls. I have experience working at the funeral home. Where I have helped with grieving families and taking care of their loved ones that had passed. I served as deputy coroner. I was trained by the Missouri Coroners Association to meet the state of Missouri’s requirements for coroner.
