The Polk County Health Center announced it will host a COVID-19 vaccine clinic Tuesday, March 9, for Missouri residents.
The clinic will run from 9:20 a.m. to 2:40 p.m. at the Polk County Health Center drive-thru, located next to the center at 1317 W. Broadway St., Bolivar. There will be 200 doses available.
The event will feature the Moderna vaccine, per a PCHC social media post.
Spots are available by appointment only. To register, fill out a form online at https://form.jotform.com/Polk_County/VaccineSurvey or call 326-7250.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.