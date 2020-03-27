All of the BH-FP's coverage of the new coronavirus is being provided for free to our readers. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing at BolivarMoNews.com/subscribe.
As concerns about the spread of the new coronavirus continue, Bolivar R-1 school district announced Friday, March 27, it will remain closed for nearly another month.
“To protect our students, staff and community, we are extending the closure of Bolivar Schools to at least April 24,” a message to families said.
The district will continue its meal deliveries and Chromebook support, the message said.
Earlier this month, R-1 announced plans to extend spring break to Friday, March 27. The closure affected sports practices, events and activities, as previously reported in the BH-FP.
The district had said administrators would reevaluate an extension on Thursday, March 26.
For more information, visit the district’s website at bolivarschools.org.
