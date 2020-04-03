R-1 raises salaries

All of the BH-FP's coverage of the new coronavirus is being provided for free to our readers. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing at BolivarMoNews.com/subscribe.
Starting this fall, Bolivar R-1 faculty and staff can expect to take home a little more each month after the board unanimously voted Thursday, March 12, to offer the district’s largest pay raise since 2012.
“We’re just trying to retain and hire the best teachers possible,” district chief financial officer Kelly Holt told the board.
The raise constitutes a 4.23% increase to average pay, meaning a $1,100 increase to the district’s base teacher salary, Holt said.
Board members Paula Hubbert, J.R. Collins, Kyle Lancaster, Jesse Sheppeck, Jeralyn Shive, Bill vanHoornbeek and Brandon Van Deren voted unanimously to approve the changes.
“That’s exciting,” Hubbert said.
According to meeting minutes, the change affects certified, non-certified professional, food service, custodial, secretarial, paraprofessional, instructional aides, Little Liberators, extra duty and substitutes.
Senior trip canceled
The Bolivar High School senior trip, originally set for Sunday, March 22, to Saturday, March 28, was canceled due to travel concerns related to the new coronavirus.
R-1 superintendent Tony Berry made the call, assistant superintendent T.C. Wall said. Berry was absent from the meeting.
“It was Dr. Berry's ultimate decision,” she said. “He wanted to shoulder that. We support him.”
BHS principal David Geurin walked the board through the days leading up to the decision.
“As we were watching, New York had already declared a state of emergency and quarantined part of the city, but we were hoping that by adjusting our itinerary and using good hygiene practices and things like that, this could be allowed to go on.”
Then, other events began to be canceled, including Missouri State High School Activities Association state championships and NCAA and NBA games, he said.
“It just goes right down the list and it’s bigger than our senior trip,” he said.
The decision was tough, he said.
“We don’t take this lightly at all,” he said. “We ultimately have to look at what’s in the best interest of our students, what’s in the best interest of our families and what’s in the best interest of our community.”
If the virus’ effects are contained in the next few months, there is a possibility the trip could be rescheduled, he said, though district officials don’t yet have a plan in place. He said he’s spoken with several of the vendors involved in the trip, and they’re willing to either refund or roll over payments made by students and the district.
“We are committed to look into every possibility,” he said. “We want the senior trip to happen, and we’re hoping for the best.”
Preparing for the worst
The board also discussed measures the district has taken to prepare its students, staff and campuses for the potential effects of the coronavirus.
On Monday, March 16, R-1 announced plans to cancel classes through March 27.
The district later canceled classes through Friday, April 24.
At the time, Wall told the board the district was preparing for that possibility.
“We also don’t know if we’re going to be out for an extended period of time, so we’re preparing some lessons for students to do if we are,” she said.
The district also made available resources to parents, including information on how to talk to young children about the virus, how to properly wash hands and how to determine whether a child is ill enough to remain home from school.
Closed session
The board also met in closed session March 12 to discuss legal actions; hiring, firing, disciplining or promoting employees; individually identifiable personnel records, performance rating or records pertaining to employees; records which are protected from disclosure by law; and other items protected by law.
According to the unapproved minutes, no action required to be reported by open records law was taken.
All board members present during the open session were in attendance.
