Ralph Edward Peavey of Fair Play, formerly of Liberty, Kentucky, died Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020. Ralph was born June 10, 1925, in Jacksonville, Illinois, the youngest of Harrison and Gladys Peavey’s three sons. The family moved to Casey County, Kentucky, where Ralph and brothers attended McFarland School and Chestnut Grove Baptist Church.
During WWII, Ralph was assigned to the 82ndAirborne Division. He served as a member of Co. B of the 517th Parachute Battalion as an infantryman. He served in Rome-Arno, Ardennes, Rhineland and central Europe.
Ralph met and married Patty Fly while she was performing in Kentucky as a singer and accordion player. Ralph and Patty moved to Springfield, where he went to work for the Frisco Railroad. After 30 years with them and four years with Burlington Railroad, he retired.
Survivors include his wife, Patty; daughter Pam Moore; sons James and Fred; daughter Joy Shrader.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by son Alan; and brothers, Fred H. Jr. and Evan Peavey.
A service will be held in the spring in Liberty, Kentucky.
Condolences may be left at greenlawnfuneralhome.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Pitts Chapel, Bolivar.
