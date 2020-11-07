Red all over

Polk County reinforced its position as a GOP stronghold Tuesday, Nov. 3.
Every race that could go to a Republican candidate went to a Republican candidate as the county saw historically high turnouts at the polls.
According to the Polk County Clerk’s Office, voter turnout was about 73%, as compared to 69% in 2016 and about 66% in 2012.
Polk County Clerk Melinda Robertson told the BH-FP the turnout surpassed her office’s records, which date back to 2000.
“Our highest before this was 69%,” Robertson said. “We knew it would be high this year. We got through it.”
Robertson said of the 15,155 ballots cast in Polk County, 2,904, or about 20%, were cast absentee.
According to unofficial results from the Missouri Secretary of State’s Office, about 70% of the roughly 4.3 million registered Missourians voted statewide.
“The success of yesterday’s historic election is thanks to the tireless effort of Missouri’s voters, election authorities and poll workers,” Secretary of State John Ashcroft, who won his own re-election bid, said in a news release Wednesday. “Election officials and their staff work long hours under stressful conditions, and it’s their preparation in the weeks and months prior and their diligent effort on Election Day that made Missouri’s elections run smoothly. It was great to see so many Missourians participating in our democracy and making their voices heard.”
At the top of the local contests were two races for the Polk County Commission, where Robertson, a Republican, defeated Democrat Al Skalicky for the southern district seat with about 78% of the vote, and Republican incumbent Kyle Legan defeated Democrat challenger Leonard Walburn with about 84% of the vote for the northern district seat.
Robertson told the BH-FP she would be required to submit a letter of resignation to several state and local agencies, including the Polk County Commission and the Secretary of State’s office. The commission will appoint a temporary clerk, and then the governor will appoint a clerk to fill the remainder of Robertson’s term.
“It won’t require a special election,” she said.
Mike Stephens, representative for Missouri’s 128th District, will retain his seat after soundly defeating Democrat challenger Marvin Manring. Polk County gave Stephens 83%. He won the district, which also includes Cedar County, with 81.669%, according to the Missouri Secretary of State’s Office.
In the open race for coroner, Jeff Witt beat Debra Volcko with 66% of the vote. Both appeared on the ballot as independents.
Tuesday also saw Morrisville voters approve two measures that should close a taxing loophole and help fund the city’s first police department, which it will operate in conjunction with the Marion C. Early School District, per previous coverage.
Morrisville voters approved the propositions with 63% and 60% of the vote, respectively.
Robertson said turnout in Morrisville was strong enough that the polling location ran out of paper ballots, and eight voters were asked to use American Disability Act equipment, which prints off a custom ballot.
“We weren’t concerned they might run out,” she said. “Because of the ADA equipment, which has a printer attached to it, we’ll never actually run out. Anyone has always been welcome to use it. You don't have to be handicapped.”
Rumor has it
Robertson said the county was able to handle the increased turnout, though several issues did create stress.
“We dealt with lots of phone calls,” she said. “There are people out there that wait and only vote in this election, and so most of our phone calls were people who hadn't updated their address. We also had people who got upset with the time it took their ballot to go through the machine, but we don’t have any control over that.”
The county also handled questions from people who were driven by social media rumors speculating Sharpie markers handed to them at their polling places were part of a conspiracy to invalidate their votes. The clerk’s office fielded 10 to 12 calls about the markers Wednesday, she said.
The rumors are false, Robertson said. Every voter in the county was handed a Sharpie, she said.
“And, unless they snuck in a pen, that’s what they used,” she said. “Pens work, too. This is the fourth time this year we’ve used these Sharpies, because that is what the voting machine vendor suggested we use,” she said. “Ink pens blot and can damage the reader in the voting machines. Sharpies are faster drying.”
Robertson also pointed out the county conducts and publicly announces pre- and post-election testing of its voting machines.
“Anyone is welcome to come out to watch the testing,” she said. “Also, you can just volunteer to be an election worker if you want to know how the process works.”
Other contests
The county also voted heavily Republican in other state and national races.
Gov. Mike Parson’s home county voted overwhelmingly to give the former Polk County Sheriff his first full term in the Governor’s mansion and similarly supported every other state Republican down the ticket.
Parson won Polk County with about 82% of the vote. His statewide count totaled about 57.171%.
In national races, Polk County supported President Donald Trump almost as soundly as it did Parson and also gave 7th District U.S. Rep. Billy Long another term in office.
Trump won 79% of the vote in Polk County, but his re-election prospects remained unclear as of Thursday, Nov. 5, as votes in several states were still being counted.
The county gave Trump around 75% of its votes in 2016, the BH-FP previously reported.
Long, whose district extends into other counties, including Greene, won Polk County with about 77% of the vote and won re-election with 68.749%.
The only time Polk County split with the state was on Constitutional Amendment 1, which would have limited the lieutenant governor, secretary of state, state auditor and attorney general to two terms of office. The governor and state treasurer have been limited to two terms of office since the mid-1960s. Polk County voters approved the amendment with about 52% of the vote. The amendment failed statewide, garnering just 48.026%.
The county did echo the state in voting for Constitutional Amendment No. 1, which undid several of the provisions of 2018’s Clean Missouri Amendment, including reverting redistricting decisions to a bipartisan commission instead of a newly-created state demographer.
Polk County previously supported the Clean Missouri amendment, with nearly 54% of the vote, as the BH-FP previously reported.
