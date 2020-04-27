All of the BH-FP's coverage of the new coronavirus is being provided for free to our readers. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing at BolivarMoNews.com/subscribe.
You are not qualified to give advice on matters of public health. Please, just stop.
You are drawing false equivalencies. COVID-19 cannot be compared to the common cold. People don’t die of colds, and we have many effective treatments for colds that lessen the symptoms.
COVID-19 cannot be compared to seasonal flu; it is about 10 times more contagious and much more likely to result in a bad outcome.
Our economy has recovered from depressions and recessions before, and it surely will again. People don’t recover from being dead.
You have neither the training nor the experience to recommend a course of action in a public health emergency. You suggest that we only need to protect the most vulnerable; that’s what we are doing by staying home. It’s working, so you want to stop.
Yes, of course everybody wants to get back to normal. But if we do that too soon, the consequences could be catastrophic.
Who can tell us when is the appropriate time to resume our daily lives? Doctors and epidemiologists, that’s who. Not small-town newspaper publishers.
When Michelle Morris at the Polk County Health Center says it’s time to go back to work, that’s when it will be time to go back to work.
— Linda Fuerst, Aldrich
