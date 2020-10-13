Richard “Rick” Lewis, age 76, of Bolivar passed away Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, at Citizens Memorial Hospital, Bolivar.
He was born July 30, 1944, in Bakersfield, California, to Nolan Richard and Jessie Euell Austin Lewis.
He was a U.S. Air Force Vietnam veteran.
He was united in marriage March 3, 1967, and to this union five children were born.
Rick was a member of the D.A.V., BAMA (Bolivar Area Ministerial Alliance), and Bolivar Optimist Club. He attended Harvest Assembly of God Church in Fair Play. He was instrumental in starting several service organizations in Polk County. He served as director of the Polk County Emergency Management from 2007-2013.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Rick is survived by his wife of 53 years, Betty, of the home; five children, Ron Lewis of Ozark, Cheryl Star and husband Vanek of Bolivar, Kimberly Lawrence and husband Pat of Sterling Heights, Michigan, Jason Lewis of Springfield, and Kristina Bryant of Bolivar; eight grandchildren, Stephanie and husband Mike, Zack and wife Patricia, Zach, Kody and husband William, Samantha, Jacob, Zoey and Christopher; one great-grandson, Nicky, and one on the way; two brothers, Robert Lewis and Larry Lewis and wife Trina, all of California; one sister, Linda Yeager of California; as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
There will be a visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16, at the funeral home. Inurnment will take place at a later date with full military honors. Online condolences may be made at greenlawnfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home to help offset funeral expenses. Arrangements have been entrusted to Pitts Chapel, Bolivar.
