Roger Curtis Day of Bolivar passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, at Citizens Memorial Hospital.
Curtis was born May 18, 1944, in Damascus, Maryland, to Roger and Lucille Day and graduated from Damascus High in 1962.
With an early love of cows, he showed Ayrshires as a boy. Soon, Tri-Day Holsteins was created in the Day family.
Curtis’s passion for dairy judging started with a win at the National Dairy Cattle judging contest in 1960 at 15. As a result, Curtis sailed to Europe with his team to compete in the International Dairy Judging Contest in the United Kingdom, which they also won! He was very proud of the silver Milkcan Trophy that was presented to him by the Queen Mother.
Curtis judged county, state, national and international dairy cattle shows for over 50 years, traveling across the United States, Mexico and Australia. He put the same passion into the small county 4-H show as he did the World Dairy Expo’s International Brown Swiss Show in Madison, Wisconsin.
Curtis worked 26 years at the Damascus Post Office, while continuing to work with his parents to develop the Tri-Day herd. In 1989, with the farm pressured by suburban sprawl, Curtis with his wife, children and parents relocated the farm to Shippensburg, Pennsylvania.
Showing cattle was a huge part of Curtis’s life and started with showing 4-H heifers at the Montgomery County Fair. He bred and showed with his family’s champion cows at local, state and national shows with numerous All-Americans, most notably four-time All-American Tri-Day Adeen and All-Time-All-American Tri-Day Ashlyn. And Curtis may be the only person to breed a number one active Holstein bull and a supreme champion at the World Dairy Expo.
Curtis is survived by his wife, Ann McAndrews, son Matthew Day (Dawn Zimmermann) and their children, Madison and Daelyn of Springfield, son David Day (Susan Noftsger) and children Daniel and Lucy of Bolivar, and daughter Sarah Day of Burnsville, Minnesota.
A funeral mass will be Saturday, Sept. 19, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Bolivar. Due to COVID-19 regulations, it will be by invitation only. The Sacred Heart Facebook page will provide a live feed beginning at 1 p.m. Interment will be in St. John’s Catholic Cemetery, Savage, Minnesota.
Memorials preferred to Missouri Junior Holstein Association.
