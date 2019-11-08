Roy K. McNeely, age 89, of Humansville passed away on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, at Carnegie Village, Belton.
Visitation was from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 8, at Cullen Funeral Home, 612 W. Foxwood Drive, Raymore, with the funeral following at 11. A graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10, at Routh Chapel Cemetery, 679 N. Dade 247, Aldrich.
Roy was born Sept. 10, 1930, in Flemington to James F. McNeely and Mary E. Strange McNeely.
On Dec. 2, 1950, Roy was united in marriage with Eva Lorraine Goss. Together, Roy and Lorraine were blessed with 68 years of marriage and two children, James and Brenda.
In his earlier years, Roy worked in the grocery business as a produce manager and a successful builder of new homes. After retiring, he fulfilled his dream of moving to the farm where for 40 years he raised cattle and farmed.
He was a member of the Cattlemen's Association, Farmer’s Co-op, the Road District and the First Assembly of God Church in Bolivar.
Roy was preceded in death by his parents, James and Mary McNeely; and brother George E. McNeely.
He is survived by his loving wife, Lorraine; son James R. McNeely and wife Mickie; daughter Brenda R. Tanner and husband Vernon; three grandchildren, Dean L. McNeely and Grace, Brandy R. Birdsell and Jeff, and Jenny N. Collier and Josh; and eight great-grandchildren, Antonio, Tatiana, Harley, Michael, James, Savannah, Vanessa, Danielle and Bronson.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Assembly of God, 1320 S. Springfield Ave., Bolivar MO 65613.
Arrangements are by Cullen Funeral Home, Raymore, 816-322-5278.
