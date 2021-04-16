Russell W. Cutler, known as Bill by his friends and family, age 94, of Bolivar went to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, April 8, 2021, at 12:27 p.m.
Bill was one of seven children, including five sisters and a brother. Bill was born in Linden, Michigan, on Jan. 17, 1927, to Rose Anne Farner Cutler and Donald Russell Cutler. As a child, Bill was run over by a car which severely damaged his left leg and spent over a year in the hospital many miles from his home, sometimes not being able to be visited for weeks at a time by his family.
Growing up as an avid hunter, trapper and fisherman, Bill graduated from Fenton High School in 1945 and ventured to the California redwood forests working in an area lumber camp and sawmill.
In 1950, Bill joined the U.S. Air Force after having to sign a liability waiver because of his childhood accident and served four years, being honorably discharged in 1954.
During his time in the service, Bill met Mary Frances Dunn and was lovestruck. However, Bill had not been raised in a Christian home and did not know Jesus. Mary’s parents prohibited her from dating him except at church. Bill started attending church and soon became a Christian; his life was changed forever. Bill and Mary married on May 29, 1953, and spent 30 years in full-time Christian ministry, with Child Evangelism Fellowship, The Detroit Rescue Mission and pastoring churches.
In March 1954, their first son, Donald Russell, was born and soon after his discharge from the Air Force, Bill, Mary and Donald moved to Fenton, Michigan, where Bill started and ran their business, Bill’s Heating Service. While residing in Fenton, the Lord blessed Bill and Mary with a daughter, Bonnie Beth and another son, David William. Later in 1971, the Lord gave Bill and Mary another son, Daniel James.
As a father goes, Dad was an ideal role model. My siblings and I never had to wonder how a man of God should live. I often told him that I hoped my sons and grandsons would turn out to be like him.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents; three sisters; a brother; grandson Jonathon Presley and a granddaughter, Sarah Patton.
He is survived by his wife, Mary; two sisters; daughter Bonnie Sine and husband Kirk; sons Donald and wife Teresa, David and wife Martha, and Daniel; nine grandchildren; and 27 great-grandchildren.
Bill will be greatly missed by his family and friends, but we are rejoicing in the fact that he is in Heaven with his Heavenly Father.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Samaritan’s Purse and may be left at the funeral home.
Funeral services were Monday, April 12, at Eudora Baptist Church, with burial in Eudora Cemetery, Eudora.
