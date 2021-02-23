Ruth Ann Ayres, 71, of Humansville passed away on Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021.
Ruth Ann was born to parents Harry Gillapsy and Bernice Cowan Gillapsy on Oct. 12, 1949, in Des Moines, Iowa.
Ruth Ann met Gary Ayres in Phoenix, Arizona. They were married Jan. 15, 1977, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Together, they raised two children, Megan Calfee and Bethany Ayres.
Ruth Ann demonstrated a loving and practical approach to life. She was often heard expressing that “when life deals lemons, then make lemonade.” Witty with a contagious laugh, Ruth Ann was a fiesty woman with a zest for life. She will be fondly remembered as a loving individual with a pet in her lap, a book in her hand and a smile on her face.
Ruth Ann is survived by Gary Ayres, spouse; Mary Ellen (Roger) Avelar, sister; and daughters Megan (Jeremy) Calfee and Bethany Ayres. She was loved by her grandchildren whom she adored, Kendrick Calfee, Jessica Mires, Peyton Calfee, James Mires, Alexander Calfee, Natalie Calfee, Caitlyn Mooneyham, Ryan Adamson, Joshua Adamson, Alexander Adamson and Savannah Adamson. Ruth is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews, aunts and uncles, cousins, brothers-in-law, daughters-in-law and her mother-in-law, Geraldine Ayres.
Ruth Ann was preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Bernice Cowan Gillaspy. She was also preceded by granddaughter Rylie Adamson.
A celebration of life is scheduled for Saturday, May 29, at Rondo Baptist Church. More information will become available closer to the scheduled date.
In lieu of flowers, donations for the family may be made to Butler Funeral Home, 407 E. Broadway, Bolivar MO 65613. To share condolences online, visit Ruth Ann’s obituary on butlerfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.