Ruth Katherine “Cathy” Meents, 85, of Bolivar, formerly of Lebanon, passed away Thursday, March 4, 2021, at the CMH Healthcare Facility in Bolivar after an extended illness.
Cathy was born Aug. 2, 1935, near Grovespring. Her father was Newell Cecil Smith and her mother was Vera Mae Fike Smith. Her brothers were Bob L. Smith and Jack H. Smith.
When she was 7, the family sold their farm and moved to Lebanon. Cathy graduated from Lebanon High School in 1954.
At the age of 15, Cathy was baptized into Christ for the remission of sins. The majority of her life she was a member of Lee’s Summit Church of Christ, west of Lebanon. Later in life, she was a member of Pleasant View Church of Christ, Springfield.
Cathy was married to Donald “Don” Eugene Meents on June 27, 1954, at the home of her parents by evangelist Edwin Morris.
As a teenager, Cathy worked at O’Neil Variety store in Lebanon. After her marriage, she worked for a short time in Kansas City for the Hallmark company. The remainder of her life she worked at home caring for Don, her sons and assisting Don on their family farm. In 2007, Cathy and Don moved to Bolivar. Cathy was a wonderful homemaker and an acclaimed cook.
Cathy was preceded in death by her parents, Newell and Vera Smith, and her brothers Bob Smith and wife Yvonne, and Jack Smith and wife Judy.
Cathy is survived by her husband Don of the home, son Randy Meents and wife Renee, and son Steve Meents and wife Shelly; grandchildren Leanne Meents Cope and husband Glen, Erin Meents Amsberg and husband Matthew, John Meents and Luke Meents; and four great-grandchildren. Also surviving are a nephew, David Smith and wife Vickie, and nieces Jacque Smith Arney and husband David, Linda Smith and Sharon Smith Giannasia and husband Thomas.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff of CMH Healthcare Facility and CMH Hospice for their compassionate care during Cathy’s final days.
Private family viewing is at Butler Funeral Home, Bolivar. Private family and church family memorial graveside services will be at New Hope Cemetery in Dallas County.
Memorial donations may be made to Lee’s Summit Church of Christ, Lebanon, or CMH Hospice.
