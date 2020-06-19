Sandra Jean Granger, 60, Flemington, passed away Friday, June 12, 2020.
She was born Aug. 3, 1959, in Dexter to Shelby.
Sandy grew up surrounded by family from an early age. She had three beautiful children, Jeremy, Derek and Jessica Sipes.
She went to college and got a bachelor's degree in social work. She survived years with MS, COPD and even breast cancer.
She was preceded in death by her father, John Tucker; stepfather Merle Burbaugh; and former husband and father of her children, Orville Sipes.
Sandy is survived by her mother, children, grandchildren, sisters and brothers, as well as her fiance, Larry Harris.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Midwest Cremation and Funeral Services, Springfield.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.