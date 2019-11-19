Sandra Sue Buchanan, 79, of Bolivar went to meet her Lord on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at Citizens Memorial Healthcare Facility, Bolivar.
Sandra was born July 31, 1940, in Springfield to Vera Christian and Elston “Buck” Buchanan.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two sons, Wayne and Michael Seitz; and a brother, Danny Buchanan.
Sandy is survived by her sister, Carolyn Van Horn (Jim); son Mark Seitz; and daughter in-law Corinna Seitz (Wayne).
She leaves behind seven grandchildren, DW Seitz, III (Emily), Kimberlee Dohman (Andrew), Zachary Seitz (Erin), Gabby and Mark Seitz Jr., Michael and Levi Seitz; and seven great-grandchildren, Kaia, Dylan, Chloe, Dominic, Carly, Brinn and Tinley Seitz and Shirry and Ryan Dohman.
A celebration of life gathering will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at Pitts Chapel, Bolivar. Private inurnment will be at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, Springfield.
Online condolences may be made at greenlawnfuneralhome.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Pitts Chapel, Bolivar.
