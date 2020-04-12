All of the BH-FP's coverage of the new coronavirus is being provided for free to our readers. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing at BolivarMoNews.com/subscribe.
In his Thursday, April 9, virtual press briefing, Gov. Mike Parson announced all public and charter schools in the state will remain closed for the rest of the academic year.
Remote learning for students, as well as nutrition and child care services, will continue through the last day of school in each district, Parson said in the briefing.
Parson said the decision was made on the recommendation of the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education and “several school superintendents from rural and urban areas across the state.”
A news release from Parson’s office said DESE will issue additional guidance to Missouri school leaders in the near future.
DESE is continuing efforts “to help local school leaders by removing barriers and waiving the necessary state statutes and regulations,” the release said.
Bolivar R-1 sent a message to families after Parson’s announcement, saying the district “will continue to support the distance learning program through online teaching, meal deliveries and chromebook and online learning support.”
Other Polk County districts shared similar messages on social media Thursday evening.
In a Facebook post, Marion C. Early R-5 school district leaders said “this is heartbreaking for so many reasons, but we understand the decision.”
Melissa Randol, executive director of the Missouri School Boards' Association, called the move "a necessary step to protect the health and safety of our students, teachers, staff and communities," the Missouri News Network reported.
Randol added that "even though traditional classes will not resume this school year, education of our students will continue for the remainder of the year. The buildings may be closed, but quality education continues."
Margie Vandeven, DESE’s commissioner, thanked teachers and families for adapting, according to MNN reporting.
"We cannot applaud these educators enough, as well as our families at home, for stepping up to the plate to make learning a possibility amid this new normal," Vandeven said in Thursday's news conference.
The news comes as the Department of Health and Human Services reported 3,539 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 77 deaths from the virus on Thursday. The number of deaths represents an increase from the 58 reported Wednesday. State data shows that all but seven of those Missourians were age 60 or older.
Additional information and guidance can be found atdese.mo.gov/COVID19.
Claire Colby, Missouri News Network, contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.